Kathmandu [Nepal], November 21 (ANI): Showcasing the strong ties between the two countries, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was on Thursday conferred with the prestigious rank of Honourary General of the Nepali Army.

This exchange of honourary generalship, a unique and cherished tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, highlights the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and military ties between the two nations.

General Dwivedi reached Kathmandu on Wednesday on a five-day official visit upon the invitation of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army.

The tradition of conferring honourary generalships between the Indian and Nepali Armies dates back to the 1950s. Every three years, the Chief of the Indian Army is made an Honourary General of the Nepali Army, and vice versa.

This practice reflects the mutual respect and enduring friendship between the two countries, particularly in the realms of military cooperation, defence collaboration, and shared strategic interests, a release said.

This symbolic exchange of titles goes beyond mere ceremony--it is a powerful testament to the longstanding solidarity, trust, and commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The tradition underscores the strong strategic partnership between the two forces, who work closely on a variety of fronts, including joint training, military exercises, and disaster response.

Both armies share similar values and a commitment to regional security, making this gesture of honour a reflection of their unity and shared purpose.

The Honourary Generalship is particularly meaningful given the unique socio-cultural bonds and open borders between India and Nepal. With shared security interests and a deep sense of camaraderie, the exchange of titles serves as a reminder of the close ties that transcend formal diplomatic relations.

It reinforces the enduring friendship and cooperation that have defined the relationship between the two nations for decades.

General Dwivedi's visit and the conferral of this honour will not only strengthen military ties but also serve as a reflection of the deep respect between the two countries' armed forces, further advancing the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding. (ANI)

