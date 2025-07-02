Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a ceremony held in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, the Red Shield Division of Indian Army on Wednesday felicitated 44 students who cleared JEE and NEET examination 2025 after being trained at the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness, commonly known as 'Manipur Super-50' at Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Six out of these students cleared both the NEET and JEE exams. Philem Jenin Singh is one of the top NEET scorers from Manipur state, with a 97.06 percentile. The event was attended by students and their proud parents, celebrating the remarkable achievements of these young talents who have overcome significant challenges to excel in these highly competitive exams, said a release.

Manipur Super-50 is an initiative supported by the Indian Army in collaboration with NIEDO aimed at providing free, high-quality coaching, mentorship and resources to talented students from underprivileged backgrounds in Manipur.

This dedicated support has empowered many students to secure admissions in premier medical and engineering institutes across the country, transforming their aspirations into reality.

In the NEET-2025 exam, 37 students from the Super-50 program successfully cleared the exam, marking a significant achievement for the program.

Their hard work and determination have brought pride to their families and communities, and their success reflects the positive impact of the Super 50 initiative.

In JEE-2025, 13 students from the Super-50 qualified for the exam, showcasing the program's academic excellence and commitment to nurturing future engineers.

Their outstanding performance is a testament to their perseverance, as well as the focused mentorship and support provided under the Super-50 initiative.

Despite numerous challenges, these students have displayed extraordinary resilience, dedication and focus. Many have been studying under difficult conditions, often amidst disruptions to normal life. Their success stands as a testament to their unyielding determination to pursue education, build a brighter future, and be responsible citizens.

During the ceremony, Army and civil administration officials congratulated the successful students and interacted warmly with their parents, acknowledging the sacrifices and support provided by families. Prizes were presented to the achievers as a token of appreciation and encouragement. Parents expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army for nurturing and guiding their children.

The Indian Army reiterated its steadfast commitment to promoting education and youth empowerment in Manipur, emphasising that initiatives like the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness "Manipur Super-50" not only transform individual lives but also contribute significantly to peace and progress in society. This event stood as a powerful symbol of hope, collaboration, and the limitless potential of Manipur's youth. (ANI)

