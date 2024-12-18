New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Incubation Centre (IAAIIC) in Bengaluru.

The virtual inauguration was done by Gener Upendra Dwivedi, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to adopting innovative technologies and empowering its personnel with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The establishment of the IAAIIC aligns with the Indian Army's vision of technological evolution, aimed at enhancing operational capabilities, building an AI-ready force, and ensuring preparedness for modern security challenges.

This centre is set to develop cutting-edge data-driven solutions, improving decision-making, operational efficiency, and readiness for AI-driven warfare within the Army. The centre is being established in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The infrastructure and IT support will be provided by the BEL. The cell will be manned by personnel of the Indian Army.

The key objectives and features include: Hub for Innovation and Collaboration in AI Domain: The IAAIIC will serve as a platform for academia, startups, industry leaders, and domain experts to collaborate on developing indigenous AI solutions tailored to the Army's unique needs.

Promotion of R&D: The centre will explore AI applications across critical areas such as Predictive Maintenance, Enhanced Surveillance, Decision Support Systems, and Autonomous Platforms. Supported by a 1-petaflop supercomputer from CDAC, the facility is well-equipped for AI modelling and training.

Indigenous Capacity and Talent Building: By nurturing local talent and reducing dependence on foreign technologies, the IAAIIC reinforces India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology. The centre will also help the ndian Army in building a cadre of AI experts.

Operational Edge: The IAAIIC is aimed to position the Indian Army at the forefront of defence technology, equipping it for multi-domain warfare.

By aligning with national priorities and fostering the spirit of self-reliance and Atmanirbharta, the IAAIIC promises to elevate India's defence capabilities, setting benchmarks for innovation and excellence in military AI applications.

This initiative not only strengthens national security but also underscores the Indian Army's endeavour for absorption of niche technology in the "Decade of Transformation". (ANI)

