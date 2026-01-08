Veteran ecologist Madhav Gadgil passed away in Pune late Wednesday night after a brief illness, his family said. He was 83. Gadgil was widely regarded as the conscience keeper of India’s environmental movement, known for championing a bottom-up, people-centric approach to conservation. Best known for the landmark Gadgil Report of 2011, he warned that unchecked infrastructure and mining in the Western Ghats would trigger ecological disasters. His panel recommended that 75% of the fragile mountain range be declared eco-sensitive, a proposal that sparked political resistance and remains largely unimplemented even today. In 2024, Gadgil was named one of the world’s six Champions of the Earth by United Nations Environment Programme, which hailed him as a “people’s scientist.” His warnings proved tragically prescient, with landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad claiming hundreds of lives. Gadgil is survived by his family; his wife, noted monsoon scientist Sulochana Gadgil, passed away last year. Dr Rashmi Verma Dies: AIIMS Bhopal Doctor Dies of Alleged Anaesthesia Overdose After Nearly 25 Days on Ventilator.

