Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): A flood relief and rescue operation of the Indian Army was launched in Maharashtra's Nanded district late on Monday night to assist the civil administration in tackling floods, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, an advance column carried out a reconnaissance and situation assessment at Ravaan Village on Monday. The situation regarding the safety of lives and rehabilitation measures is under continuous review.

The main flood relief (FR) column has since moved towards Hasnaal Village to obtain a fresh ground update.

Rahul Kardile, District Collector, Nanded, is scheduled to visit Hasnaal village on Tuesday morning. A comprehensive review of the overall flood situation in the district will be undertaken following the meeting with the District Collector.

According to an X post by the Southern Command of the Indian Army, continuous rainfall inundated four villages in the districts, after which a rescue column of 65 personnel was deployed at the affected area.

"On requisition from Civil Administration, #IndianArmy swiftly launched Flood Relief Columns from #SudarshanChakraCorps for rescue operations in #Nanded, #Maharashtra. Continuous rainfall & overflow of #LendiDam have inundated four villages -- Raavan, Bhaswadi, Hasnaal PMU & Bhingoli. A rescue column of 65 personnel, including the Engineering Task Force & Medical Teams, is operating in close coordination with #SDRF & Civil Administration at the affected areas," the Southern Command said.

"Equipped with advanced rescue gear, the teams are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded personnel. #IndianArmy remains committed to extend all assistance to the State administration to restore normalcy in the earliest timeframe," the X post read.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Nanded, predicting moderate 5-15 mm per hour of rainfall. Meanwhile, there are no warning signs from August 20-23.

According to the IMD, Kinwat in Nanded received 11 cm of rainfall, while Kandhar received 9 cm, and Naigaon Khairgaon saw 8 cm of rainfall on Monday. (ANI)

