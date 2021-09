New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian Army showcased the unique and rich cultural heritage of India on Friday during the sixth edition of the 'Peaceful Mission' military exercise by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Orenburg, Russia.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army shared pictures of the event and said, "Exercise #PeacefulMission2021 #IndianArmy contingent showcased the unique and rich cultural heritage of the #Nation during #NationalDay event at Orenburg, #Russia."

The Indian Army contingent was welcomed by Major General Ivan Tereschenko, Chief of Staff, Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces on Wednesday.

The 6th edition of exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg Region of South-West Russia from September 13 to 25. The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

The exercise will enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of SCO nations. The exercise will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces of SCO Nations to train in Counter-Terrorism Operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment.

The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, and the establishment of joint command and control structures and the elimination of terrorist threats.

Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 is a landmark event in military interactions and global cooperation to counter-terrorism. (ANI)

