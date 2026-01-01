West Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Indian Army, through Spear Corps, marked the New Year by engaging with the local populace at Bene Village, West Siang, reaffirming its enduring commitment to strengthening the Military-Civil bond in forward and border areas, the Indian Army said in a press release.

Army personnel organised a series of sports and community interaction activities, including tug of war, archery and other traditional games, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers of all age groups. The initiative fostered camaraderie, trust and mutual respect, further consolidating the close relationship between the Army and the local community.

Such engagements underscore the Indian Army's philosophy of "People First", wherein operational preparedness goes hand in hand with meaningful civil outreach. By interacting closely with residents, the Army continues to build confidence, enhance cooperation and promote unity in strategically sensitive regions.

Celebrating the New Year alongside the people, the Indian Army once again demonstrated that it remains not only the guardian of the nation's frontiers but also a steadfast partner of the community, committed to peace, stability and collective progress.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation and hailed India's decision action under Operation Sindoor, saying the "operation continues even today."

In an X post by the ADG PI-Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the army is undergoing a decade of transformation, stating "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation" as the pillars of India's defence strategy.

He called for indigenous technologies and new ideas to make the Army future-ready.

The COAS said, "On the auspicious occasion of New Year 2026, on behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens. May this New Year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your families. The Indian Army is ensuring the security of the nation with utmost vigilance and determination."

"Last year, the enemy's nefarious designs were given a befitting reply through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues even today. Along with vigilance on the borders, the Army has played a vital role in national progress through rapid response during disasters within the country and nation-building efforts," he said. (ANI)

