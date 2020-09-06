New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Indian Army has taken up with the Chinese military the reports of abduction of five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA troops, military sources said on Sunday.

The commander of the Army unit deployed in the area sent hotline messages to the PLA unit concerned about the reported abduction, the sources said.

The reports of abduction of the five men came at a time Indian Army has enhanced its deployment along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in view of the border row between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

A senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh government said on Saturday that the local police has launched a probe into the matter.

