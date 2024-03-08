New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Army is going to organize a tri-services demonstration of made-in-India weapon systems and platforms in an exercise named c at Pokharan, Rajasthan on March 12.

According to Indian Army officials, the exercise is expected to be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Also Read | Karnataka Set to Impose 3% Additional Cess on Newly Registered Transport Vehicles, Introduces Lifetime Tax on EVs Above Rs 25 Lakh.

Meanwhile, Made in India weapon systems like the Pinaka Multi barrel rocket launchers, Arjun tanks, Dhanush howitzers, Tejas fighter aircraft, and different versions of the ALH Dhruv choppers would demonstrate their firepower during the exercise, the officials stated.

The exercise is aimed at showcasing the indigenous weapon systems and platforms developed and manufactured by the Indian public sector and private firms.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC to Meet Top MHA Officials Days Before Poll Date Announcement.

Indian Army's innovators are also set to showcase their innovations.

In the exercise important equipment set to be showcased include the K-9 Vajra Self propelled howitzers, robotic mules, mobile air defence systems, integrated drone detection and neutralisation system, Sarvatra bridging systems, minefield ploughs, Akash air defence systems and AK-203 assault rifles, Army officials stated.

Weapon locating radar Swathi and BrahMos missile system in static display would also be there, it stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)