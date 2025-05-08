Palwal (Haryana) [India], May 8 (ANI): Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar was killed in unprovoked Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), leaving his family and entire village in Palwal, Haryana grief-stricken.

Heart-wrenching visuals from his home showed his inconsolable wife, devastated parents, and a mourning village that gathered to pay their respects. Dinesh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

Kapil, the brother of Dinesh Kumar, recounted the sequence of events to ANI. "At 4 AM, I received a call from his number. When I called back at 8 AM, his senior answered and informed me that my brother was in serious condition at the field hospital and was undergoing surgery. Later, when I called again, I was told that my brother was stable. But when I called the field hospital directly, I was informed that my brother had passed away," Kapil said.

"His (Dinesh) body will reach after 2 PM today," added Kapil.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, "#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling."

They also expressed solidarity with the civilians affected by the cross-border attacks. "We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector," the post further said.

According to the Ministry of External Affair, there have have 13 civilian casualties in ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan, all in the Poonch region.

Pakistan Army began shelling civilian areas in Poonch, Tangdhar and other border regions on the night of May 6, and continued firing through May 7. The shelling caused severe damage to homes, forced many locals to flee, and injured several people. (ANI)

