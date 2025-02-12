General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, engaged in discussions with military leaders from Algeria, Tanzania, Maldives and Belarus (Photo/Indian Army)

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, engaged in productive discussions with military leaders from Algeria, Tanzania, Maldives and Belarus on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.

This interaction highlights India's continued commitment to strengthening military diplomacy and fostering international defence cooperation.

During the event, General Dwivedi held constructive talks with the visiting military officials, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties, sharing defence expertise, and exploring new avenues for strategic partnerships. The discussions covered a wide range of defence and security-related issues, emphasising collaboration in training, technology, and joint military exercises.

Lt General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff also held talks with military leaders from Nepal, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

Aero India has served as a pivotal platform for India's defence engagement with nations across the globe, reinforcing India's position as a proactive contributor to regional and global security. General Dwivedi's interactions underscore the Indian Army's outreach efforts to build strong defence relations with nations committed to peace and stability.

Through these engagements, India continues to establish itself as a key player in global military diplomacy, promoting collaboration and mutual understanding in defence matters, while also sharing India's rich experience in modernising its military capabilities.

The Indian Army remains dedicated to expanding its network of international partnerships, enhancing strategic alliances, and contributing to global peacekeeping efforts through active engagement and diplomatic channels.

Apart from this, General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral D K Tripathi today visited the stalls of Adani Defence and Aerospace at AeroIndia 2025. They were briefed by Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace. (ANI)

