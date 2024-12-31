New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi have entered into a significant partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the medical training and capabilities of Coast Guard medical officers.

The MoU focuses on providing specialized training in Indian guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), aiming to equip Coast Guard personnel with critical life-saving skills, AIIMS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by Surgeon Commodore Sanjay Dutta on behalf of the Indian Coast Guard and Dr Shailendra Kumar, CRTC AIIMS Coordinator.

The signing ceremony, held at AIIMS New Delhi under the leadership of Director AIIMS, Prof. M Srinivas, was attended by several dignitaries, including Inspector General Jyotindra Singh, Indian Coast Guard; Surg Cmde Divya Gautam, VSM; Prof. Ganga Prasad, Head of Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine, and Critical Care, AIIMS New Delhi; Prof. Rakesh Garg, Scientific Director, Indian Resuscitation Council Framework (IRCF); and Dr Amit Kumar, Assistant Professor, Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine, and Critical Care, AIIMS New Delhi. Other officials from AIIMS New Delhi and the Indian Coast Guard were also present to mark this momentous occasion.

This collaboration represents a milestone in bolstering medical readiness within the Indian Coast Guard. AIIMS New Delhi will offer structured and advanced training to Coast Guard medical officers, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle medical emergencies in operationally challenging environments.

During the ceremony, Surg Cmde Sanjay Dutta highlighted the critical importance of this initiative for enhancing emergency care capabilities at sea. Dr Shailendra Kumar reaffirmed AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to promoting excellence in healthcare training. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding lives through enhanced medical preparedness and collaboration. (ANI)

