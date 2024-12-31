Mumbai, December 31: Ten men, all aged 18, were attacked by a swarm of bees while trekking in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. In a bid to escape the attack, they lost their way and sought refuge on a hill in the nearby Yeoor forest in Thane, about 4 km from the park.

As per the report published by India Today, one of the men contacted the police, alerting them to their situation. A rescue operation involving police, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster team, and local personnel was launched. After nearly two hours, the group was safely rescued. Seven of the men were released to their families, while three were taken to a private hospital for treatment. Jackal Attack in Mumbai: Golden Jackal Bites Man in Chembur, 2nd Incident in Recent Weeks.

Bee Attack in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Authorities are investigating whether the men had entered the Yeoor forest with proper permission, as access to the forest within the national park requires prior authorisation. It is suspected they may have entered secretly.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), spanning 87 square kilometres, is home to diverse wildlife and is located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai, extending into Thane. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Shoot Stray Dog 'Wolfy' With Air Gun in Lokhandwala for Barking Continuously, Detained by Police.

On December 13, a leopard was spotted in the Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi. The leopard had fallen into a drainage system and was unable to free itself. Upon learning of the situation, teams from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), members of PAWS, and the Forest Department arrived on the scene for a rescue operation. After hours of effort, the leopard was successfully rescued unharmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).