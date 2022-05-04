New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania on Wednesday commissioned the second made in India ALH Mk III Squadron at Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Kochi, the ICG officials said.

The second squadron of these choppers will further boost the security of the western seaboard and enhance India's search and rescue capability, Pathania said.

The commissioning of the Squadron by Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard at Kochi has provided a major boost to the maritime security and safety on the Western Seaboard. The commissioning ceremony was graced by various civil and military dignitaries also.

The commissioning of this squadron earmarked a considerable leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter-mounted SAR and long-range maritime surveillance, in line with the government's push towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat". (ANI)

