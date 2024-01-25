New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on this year's Republic Day.

The Coast Guard chief has undergone professional specialization in Gunnery and Weapons Systems at the Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and an Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from the United Kingdom. The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG.

In his unstinted and distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer has held several key appointments afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

Besides, he has held various prestigious staff assignments viz. Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

He has vast sea experience and commanded all classes of ICG ships namely, ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai and ICGS C-03. The Officer has also Commanded two Coast Guard bases of the forward area in Gujarat i.e. Okha & Vadinar.

Rakesh Pal was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in Feb 2022 and appointed as Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

During the period under his apex supervision, many major operations and exercises were successfully accomplished including the seizure of drugs/narcotic substances and gold worth Crores of rupees, the rescue of mariners during very severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with the Foreign Coast Guard, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones/ naturals calamities and Coastal Security exercises.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the award of Tatrakshak Medal (TM) in the year 2013 and President Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) for distinguished service in the year 2018. (ANI)

