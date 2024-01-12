Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): The India Coast Guard rescued 12 members of the crew from the fishing boat Sanju off Ponnani, Kerala, Public Relations Officer Defence Kochi said on Friday.

In a tweet on X, PRO Kochi said that the boat and crew were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Azhikode, Kerala.

"On 11 Jan 24 @IndiaCoastGuard swiftly responded to a distress call from fishing boat #Sanju & rescued its 12 crew off #Ponnani, Kerala. Acting promptly #ICG deployed #ICGSAryaman #C404 #C144 & CG ALH for the #mission. The damage control team fm #ICGSAryaman boarded the boat & initiated an intensive de-flooding #operation using submersible pumps & safely escorted her back to #Munambam harbour. The boat & crew was handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries, Azhikode, Kerala," PRO Defence said in its tweet. (ANI)

