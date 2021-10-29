New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): In a significant boost to the maritime safety and security of the nation, the indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sarthak' was commissioned and dedicated to the nation on Thursday at Goa by the Director-General of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak will be based at Porbandar in Gujarat and operate on India's Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest).

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The Defence Minister, in its official release, stated, "ICGS Sarthak is commanded by Deputy Inspector General MM Syed and has a complement of 11 Officers and 110 men."

ICGS Sarthak is 4th in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) being built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the ICG.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

These OPVs are multi-mission platforms capable of undertaking concurrent operations. The 105-meter-long ship displacing 2,450 tonnes is propelled by two 9,100 kilowatt diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots.

The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons which enables it to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties including search and rescue, combating maritime crimes and preserving and protecting the marine environment.

Indian Coast Guard is a pioneer in inducting indigenous platforms and ICGS Sarthak is a glowing example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)