Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav was allegedly duped of Rs 44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager on the pretext of buying a property in his name in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said on Saturday.

Koradi police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Shailesh Thackeray, for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

"Shailesh Thackeray betrayed cricketer Umesh Yadav after taking Rs 44 lakhs to buy a property in Yadav's name. A case registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC," DCP Nagpur Ashwini Patil said while speaking to ANI.

He added that they are searching for the accused manager.

Officials said that the incident came to light after Umesh Yadav filed a complaint at the Koradi police station.

"Umesh Yadav deposited a total of Rs 44 lakh in his bank account at MSEB Colony falling under Koradi police station limits to purchase property," they said.

The police said that the accused did not buy the property in Umesh Yadav's name, and instead used the money and bought a property in his own name. He allegedly did not return the money.

The complainant Yadav, after realizing that about being cheated, approached the police and lodged a complaint, they said.

Based on the complaint received, the police registered a case against the accused, the police added. (ANI)

