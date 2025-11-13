Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Rishikesh (Uttrarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of Indian culture, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said it is the "mother of all cultures."

Dhami said this while inaugurating the 12th Annual Function of Rishikesh International School in Dhalwala by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The Chief Minister praised the event's theme, 'Soul of Indian Culture,' calling it highly significant in its own right.

Highlighting the importance of Indian culture, the Chief Minister said that it is the" mother of all cultures." He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "India is progressing with pride, honouring its glorious heritage while excelling in every field." He noted that today's children understand the importance of not just Artificial Intelligence but also of yoga, values, and simplicity.

Extending his best wishes to the school management on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that "children are the torchbearers of our future. Tomorrow, they will make their parents, teachers, and the nation proud through their achievements in various fields."

He emphasised that, along with providing education, it is essential to instil discipline, values, and a spirit of service in students. Education, he said, should not remain limited to employment opportunities, but should also aim to build character, foster nation-building, and uplift humanity.

The CM said with the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, the state government is continuously working to bring qualitative improvements in education. Uttarakhand, he added, was the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

The Chief Minister further stated that new employment opportunities are being created for the youth through agreements with various industrial institutions, and training centres have been established to promote startups.

He also highlighted the crucial role of women's self-help groups in strengthening the state's economy. Through the 'House of Himalayas' initiative, small groups are now getting better market access for their products. The state government has implemented a strict anti-cheating law, after which more than 26,000 youth have been provided with government jobs. Innovative efforts are being made in every sector for the all-round development of the state, he added.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the Ayurvedic College and Research Centre in Nainital, the Chief Minister praised Nainital as a land of Ayurveda. He highlighted that the government's efforts to attract tourists to the state will gain significant momentum.

"The entire state is our land of AYUSH, land of Ayurveda... People from all over the world come here for Ayurveda, AYUSH, wellness, health. We are going to create a spiritual zone here. Certainly, our efforts in this direction, to bring people to our state, will gain great momentum. I extend my heartiest congratulations... Our efforts will always continue...," Dhami told reporters. (ANI)

