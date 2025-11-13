Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

School Assembly News Headlines Today, 14 November 2025: Keeping up with daily news during school assemblies plays a key role in shaping students’ academic development. Consistent exposure to current affairs helps them stay aware of key events happening across the country and around the world, encouraging them to become informed and responsible individuals. Reading these school assembly news headlines every morning gives students a window into political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural updates, enriching their general knowledge. It also equips them with essential information that strengthens their studies and supports preparation for future competitive exams. Below are today’s major national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the morning assembly of November 14, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police Advises Passengers to Reach Railway Stations, Airport Early Amid Heightened Security

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: 4,372 Tables, Over 18,000 Agents Appointed for Counting Day, Says ECI

Money Laundering Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth INR 61.20 Crore of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son Chaitanya Baghel in Liquor Scam Case

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Gives INR 1.50 Crore Cheque to Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma

Faridabad Terror Module Case: J&K Police Approaches Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Kashmiri Doctor

International News For School Assembly

Botswana Gifts Cheetahs to India : President Droupadi Murmu Receives 8 Big Cats from Counterpart Duma Gideon Boko

: President Droupadi Murmu Receives 8 Big Cats from Counterpart Duma Gideon Boko Jeffrey Epstein Row: US House to Vote Next Week on Bill Seeking Release of All Epstein Case Files

Bangladesh Special Tribunal To Deliver Verdict Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina on November 17

US Retires Penny: American Treasury Ends Production of the 1 Cent Coin After 231 Years

Sports News For School Assembly

England Wicketkeeper-Batter Jonny Bairstow Signs Three-Year Extension With Yorkshire County Crickey Club

India Captain Shubman Gill Admits He Is Still Trying To Manage Workload As All-Format Player, Says ‘Challenge Is More Mental Than Physical’

Shardul Thakur Traded to Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2026

PCB Announces Pakistan's Tri-Nation Series Revised Schedule Involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Actress-Politician Jaya Prada Wishes Dharmendra Speedy Recovery After His Discharge From Hospital

Wishes Dharmendra Speedy Recovery After His Discharge From Hospital Karan Johar Speaks Out for Deol Family; Urges Media to Respect Their Privacy Amid Sunny Deol’s Outburst

RBI reconstitutes Committee of Advisors of Irinjalakuda Town Co-op Bank

Business News For School Assembly

Reliance Group announces 1st ESOPs for RInfra, RPower employees

Tata Motors Q2 net loss at Rs 867 cr; revenue at Rs 18,585 cr

Reliance Group announces 1st ESOPs for RInfra, RPower employees

These headlines are thoughtfully chosen to offer students a concise overview of key events influencing the world and India’s role within it. Ideal for morning assemblies, this curated set of updates encourages students to stay knowledgeable, attentive, and meaningfully connected to ongoing developments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).