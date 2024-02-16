Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): A Border Security Force dog belonging to the Indian dog breed Mudhol Hound, created history by winning first place in the All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM), where dogs from other breeds across the world also participated.

According to the Border Security Force, during the AIPDM organised in Lucknow from February 12th to 16th, BSF's K9 bagged the first position with the indigenous dog breed Mudhol Hound named Riyaa, handled by constable Ashok Kumar Kumawat.

"With the win, history was created as it was for the first time that an Indian breed was pitched in a competition and it secured the first position," said an official.

BSF informed that a total of 43 teams comprising 116 dogs, including various foreign breeds, participated in the competition. DG BSF appreciated this historic feat and congratulated the team.

It was further informed that in the 67th AIPDM, the BSF Dog Squad Team was declared the overall champion, bagging two trophies, one gold medal in the tracker trade and the indigenous dog breed Mudhol Hound named Riyaa as the best dog in the competition.

The team achieved success under the captainship of Dr Neeraj Verma, Deputy Commandant (Veterinary).

The Mudhol Hound is a hunting dog breed from Karnataka. (ANI)

