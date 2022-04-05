New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector towards India's economic growth on the occasion of National Maritime Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that in the last eight years, India's maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities.

PM Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India's economic growth. In the last 8 years, our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities."

PM Modi further added, "In the last 8 years the Government of India has focussed on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient. Waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets."

"While we are leveraging the maritime sector for economic progress and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are also taking adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity which India is proud of is safeguarded," added the PM.

National Maritime Day was first celebrated on April 5, 1964. Since then every year this day is celebrated nationally.

The day is dedicated to the celebration of the pivotal role that the maritime industry plays in the booming and sustenance of the Indian economy. (ANI)

