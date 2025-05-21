New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday shared key insights into the government's strategy and emphasised the necessity of this outreach and said that we want to give a message that India stands united against terrorism.

In a significant diplomatic move aimed at countering Pakistan's narrative on global platforms, India is dispatching all-party parliamentary delegations to over 25 countries, including members and upcoming members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We are also going to five other countries that will become members of the UNSC in the days to come. A few such countries have been selected, whose voice is heard on international level, these nations are very important," said Aparajit Sarangi a member of the delgation.

"So, representatives are going to over 25 nations...When meeting will be held at the UNSC, Pakistan, which would be a member of the UNSC for the next 17 months, will definitely try to present its position. It will make anti-India claims...So, it is essential now and our Govt rightly thought that MPs of different parties should visit these different countries together and present our narrative to the bureaucracy and political representatives there...and we condemn Pakistan's approach of promoting terrorism...This is our responsibility," she added.

Echoing the sentiment, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha drew attention to Pakistan's alleged direct involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"There were 2-3 things. The most important one was that Pakistan-sponsored training camps were responsible for the incident which occurred in Pahalgam. India took steps after that, and nine terrorist training centres were hit - this has to be told. Pakistan State and Pakistan Army are both involved in this," he said.

Jha further quoted Prime Minister Modi's stern warning: "This was done like a proxy war against India... The PM has said that it is enough now. We know your designs, and we will hit you deep inside. India did this in their self-defence," he added.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde that members from three groups - led by him, Kanimozi and Sanjay Kumar Jha were present at Tuesday's briefing. (ANI)

