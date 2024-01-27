New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): An Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) team celebrated the 75th Republic Day at Bharati Research Station in Antarctica.

A Hydrographic survey team from the INHD reached the Indian Antarctica station Bharati on January 17 to undertake a Hydrographic survey off Larsemann Hills as part of the 43rd Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA).

The Indian Flag and Indian Naval Ensign were hosted by the INHD team in Antarctica, displaying the operational reach of the Indian Navy for undertaking benign operations, said the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy posted pictures of the celebration on its official X handle, and said: "Celebrating #RepublicDay2024 in Antarctica, showcasing operational prowess in distant waters #IndianNavy's Hydrographic survey team from the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department, comprising Lt Cdr Rishabh Rawat & Manjeet PO(HY) at Bharati Research Station hoisted the tricolor."

Meanwhile, The Indian Navy's band, with its reverberating signature tune 'Hum Taiyyar Hai', marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade.

The shimmering band of the Indian Navy was on Friday led by M. Anthony Raj MCPO (Musician) II Class, declaring to the world the Navy's might and combat readiness.

To its tune was marching the Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors both male and female Agniveers led by Lt Prajwal M as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders.

The Naval Band and the Naval Marching Contingent were followed by the Indian Navy's tableau, depicting two important and contemporary themes.

The first was of 'Nari Shakti' with the recent announcement of the Indian Navy welcoming women in all roles and in all ranks.

The second reflected Atma Nirbharta, `Sea Power across the Oceans through Indigenisation'.

The tableau depicted not only the mighty aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which is indigenously built but the entire Carrier Battle Group which has been made in India including the highly capable escort ships, Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Kalavari Class Submarine and the GSAT-7, Rukmani Satellite.

Every element on the tableau has been designed and built in India, highlighting India's growing prowess in Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Missile and Rocket technologies. The tableau commanders were Lt Cdr Bhope Juee Milind and Lt Cdr Nitheesh KS. (ANI)

