New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Indian Navy conducted a three-day-long virtual workshop at Indian naval station (INS) Valsura in Jamnagar of Gujarat on leveraging artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Thursday.

The workshop, which was conducted under the aegis of southern naval command, concluded on January 21, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

Also Read | India-Central Asia Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Talks Regional Security, Cooperation During the Summit.

"Speakers from renowned IT companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event," it said.

Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, Amrita University and DA-IICT also spoke about the latest trends and applications of artificial intelligence, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Approves Sale of Wine At Supermarkets, Walk-in Stores.

"The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country," it added.

The Indian Navy is focused on incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in critical mission areas, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)