Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Indian Navy drivers on Wednesday joined the search operation of two pilots of an Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopter that crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua yesterday, the officials said.

According to India Army officials, the search operations resumed early morning today.

As per Army sources, the initial reports from the ground suggested that the missing pilot and co-pilot have been recovered safely from the chopper.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab, met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources said.

RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered.

"Indian Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam, Kathua, today. Some of the floating material of the chopper was recovered. Specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake, we will know what exactly happened," said the SSP.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)