Karwar (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Indian Navy inducted INSV Kaundinya, a ship reconstructed using ancient shipbuilding techniques, into its fleet at the Karwar Naval Base on Wednesday.

The ceremony was led by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and was attended by Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A), Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Karnataka Naval Area, and other dignitaries.

According to a release, INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship, based on a 5th century CE ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in Jul 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran. Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin. The ship was launched in Feb 2025 at Goa.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "It is a historic and important day. India's ancient maritime capabilities and ship-building skills have been revived. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal, was the first to research this. Reconstructed from a 5th-century Ajanta painting, the ship was built using the ancient stitching technique. No screws have been used in its construction and has been built by the only remaining family who know this art. This is not just an ancient technique of ship-building, but a resurgence of Indian history. I feel blessed to be here. Such a legacy ship can be used for tourism in the future."

The Indian Navy played a central role in the project, overseeing the design, technical validation, and construction process. With no surviving blueprints of such vessels, the design had to be inferred from iconographic sources. The Navy collaborated with the shipbuilder to recreate the hull form and traditional rigging, and ensured that the design was validated through hydrodynamic model testing at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, and internal technical assessment.

The newly inducted vessel incorporates several culturally significant features. Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali , and a symbolic Harappan style stone anchor adorns her deck, each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India. Named after Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, the ship serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.

Inducted as an Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV), Kaundinya will be based at Karwar. The ship will now embark on her next historic phase, involving preparations for a transoceanic voyage along the ancient trade route from Gujarat to Oman, scheduled for later this year. (ANI)

