New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out the test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard today.

The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to take part in President's Fleet Review on February 21, informed Defence sources.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations. (ANI)

