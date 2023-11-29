New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an 'Operational Demonstration' covering a spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort on the western seaboard of India on December 4, 2023.

20 warships and 40 aircraft, including the MiG 29K, LCA Navy and MARCOS, will be major attractions on Navy Day.

Also Read | Mumbai: Income Tax Department Conducts Survey Action on Hinduja Global Solutions, Chairman Ashok Parmanand Hinduja.

The event, hosted by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be witnessed from the Tarkarli beach by senior Centre and State government officials, military dignitaries and the local populace. The event aims to celebrate and glorify our rich maritime history and shed light on colonial practises.

The Fort was built in 1660 by the Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets.

Also Read | Female Foeticide Scam: Karnataka Government To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Situation and Prevent Abortions.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. The Op Demo is being organised to celebrate the valour and courage of the personnel and their resolve to achieve the impossible under adverse circumstances. The event will also showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast.

The event will witness the participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft, comprising MiG 29K and LCA Navy as major attractions along with combat beach reconnaissance and assault demos by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The other major attractions include a performance by the Naval Band, continuity drill and hornpipe dance by the SCC cadets. The event will culminate with the illumination of ships at anchorage followed by a laser show at Sindhudurg Fort. This is the first time that the Indian Navy will be organising a mega event that is not taking place at any major naval station. The location of the Sindhudurg Fort is 550 km from Mumbai and about 135 km from the naval station at Goa. All out efforts have been made by the Navy along with the State Government and local administration to showcase these events.

Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlighting the Navy's contributions towards national security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)