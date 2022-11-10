New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Indian Railways (IR) on Thursday said it achieved 1,223 route kilometres (RKMs) of electrification till October during the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), against 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY2021-22. It said electrification grew 36.64 per cent more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period.

Indian Railways embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete broad-gauge network which would not only result in better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange, according to the ministry of railways statement.

The railways said record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways' history during 2021-22. Earlier, highest electrification was 6,015 RKMs during 2020-21.

As on October 31, out of 65,141 RKMs of BG network of IR (including Konkan Railway Corporation Limited), 53,470 BG RKMs have been electrified, which is 82.08 per cent of the total BG network, according to the statement.

As of April 1, 2022, IR has electrified 80 per cent or 52,247 km (32,465 mi) of the total broad-gauge route kilometres. Indian Railway uses 25 kV 50 Hz AC traction on all its electrified tracks. Railway electrification in India began with the first electric train, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Kurla on the Harbour Line, on February 3, 1925, on the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR) at 1500 V DC.

According to the data recently released by the Ministry, currently, 40 railway stations are being redeveloped to provide modern amenities. Fourteen railway stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in the next five months. (ANI)

