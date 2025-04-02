New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have produced 1,681 locomotives in various categories during the financial year 2024-25, registering an increase of 209 locomotives or 19% compared to the previous financial year 2023-24, the ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“India has emerged as a global leader in railway locomotive manufacturing, achieving a record production of 1,681 locomotives in the financial year 2024-25,” the statement said.

“This milestone surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as the United States, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia, reaffirming India's growing dominance in the global railway sector,” it added.

Comparing it with the previous financial year, the ministry said, “This marks an increase of 209 locomotives or 19% compared to 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24.”

According to the Railway Ministry, this record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity.

Terming the rise in locomotive production a direct result of strategic decisions taken to strengthen the "Make in India" initiative, the ministry said, “Between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470. In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917.”

The ministry gave a unit-wise breakup of production and said that Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 700 locomotives, Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, Patiala Locomotive Works contributed 304 locomotives and 100 locomotives each were manufactured at the Madhepura and Marhowrah units.

“The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains,” it said.

