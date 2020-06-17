Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Indian Soldiers Displayed Exemplary Courage: Adityanath on Ladakh Face-off

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Indian Soldiers Displayed Exemplary Courage: Adityanath on Ladakh Face-off

Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered.

According to the Indian Army, 20 soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability.

In his condolence message, Adityanath said the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers, who displayed exemplary courage for the security of the nation and gave their lives, would always be remembered, according to a government release.

He also paid homage to Havidar Vipul Rai, a native of Meerut district, who was among the 20 soldiers killed in Monday's face-off.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the family of the slain soldier. All possible help would be extended to his family, the chief minister said.

Monday's clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement