Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST
A+
A-
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
Oppo Find X2 Series Launched in India (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo Find X2 Series in the Indian market via an online event. The Find X2 Series was launched in Europe this March. Oppo's New smartphone will available soon in India. Oppo India also introduced the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition that comes with a Lamborghini branded 3D-ridged back finish, wireless Earphones, SuperVOOC 2.0 car charger & much more. Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event.

Coming back to the Oppo Find X2 Series, both smartphones flaunt a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision Full HD OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels & 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle camera with Sony IMX708 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX708 sensor & a 13MP telephoto shooter whereas the Find X2 Pro comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP Wide-angle snapper with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra wide-angle shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor & a 13MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

For Clicking selfies & attending video calls, the Find X2 Series get a 32Mp shooter. The Find X2 is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery whereas Tthe Find X2 Pro comes packed with a 4,260mAh battery & 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Find X2 Series Runs on Android 10 Based ColorOS 7.1 & will be offered in Ceramic & Ocean shades. The Find X2 is launched with 12GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage whereas The Find X2 Pro comes with 12GB RAM & 512GB Internal Storage. Coming to the Pricing, Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for 12GB & 256GB Variant, the Price of Find X2 Pro has not been revealed by the company yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Android 10 ColorOS 7.1 Find X2 India Sale Find X2 Pro India Sale Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Find X2 Series Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2 Pro Oppo Find X2 Series Oppo Find X2 Series Features Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Oppo Find X2 Series India Prices Oppo Find X2 Series India Sale Snapdragon 865 Sony IMX708 Sensor
You might also like
Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Technology

Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999
Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart
Technology

Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement