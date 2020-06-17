Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability

The Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo Find X2 Series in the Indian market via an online event. The Find X2 Series was launched in Europe this March. Oppo's New smartphone will available soon in India. Oppo India also introduced the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition that comes with a Lamborghini branded 3D-ridged back finish, wireless Earphones, SuperVOOC 2.0 car charger & much more. Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event.

Coming back to the Oppo Find X2 Series, both smartphones flaunt a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision Full HD OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels & 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle camera with Sony IMX708 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX708 sensor & a 13MP telephoto shooter whereas the Find X2 Pro comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP Wide-angle snapper with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra wide-angle shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor & a 13MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

For Clicking selfies & attending video calls, the Find X2 Series get a 32Mp shooter. The Find X2 is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery whereas Tthe Find X2 Pro comes packed with a 4,260mAh battery & 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Find X2 Series Runs on Android 10 Based ColorOS 7.1 & will be offered in Ceramic & Ocean shades. The Find X2 is launched with 12GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage whereas The Find X2 Pro comes with 12GB RAM & 512GB Internal Storage. Coming to the Pricing, Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for 12GB & 256GB Variant, the Price of Find X2 Pro has not been revealed by the company yet.

