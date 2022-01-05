New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Just months ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV has demanded a fair share of tickets for youth with at least 10 per cent of seats for them.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivas BV hailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for always putting youth at the fore in the elections and said that he is a "visionary leader."

"We have demanded at least 10 per cent seats in Punjab polls. Indian Youth Congress has always received the maximum opportunities to fight elections in all the States. Here (Punjab) also, we will get it. Rahul Gandhi is a visionary leader. He always puts the youth on priority and gives tickets," he said.

He further said that he has claimed seats for those who have worked on the ground in the last five years considering the winnability criteria as per our survey report.

About 12 youth leaders associated with IYC in Punjab have sought tickets from the screening committee.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, Congress gave tickets to 11 IYC leaders of Punjab.

Srinivas has said that those with the winning potential have already sought tickets.

Ajay Maken, who is the chairman of the Punjab election committee, responded to the demands of the IYC chief saying that their demands are being considered and also of other wings of the party like Mahila Congress.

Notably, before every election, the party demands a list of possible candidates from organizations like Indian Youth Congress (IYC), NSUI, Mahila Congress and the tickets are given on their merit and winnability.

Polls in the 117-member Punjab assembly are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

