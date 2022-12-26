New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress will take the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, to every part of the country, it said on Monday.

The yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning with scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joining the march at the Badarpur border amid slogans of "Bharat jodo" (unite India) and "Rahul Gandhi zindabad".

With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the yatris was at its peak. Waving Tricolours, thousands of party activists walked behind Gandhi.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said it held a three-day meeting of its national executive, which concluded with the resolution to "take the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every part of the country".

The meeting was attended by all members of the Youth Congress under the leadership of its National President Srinivas BV and National In-Charge Krishna Allavaru, who said "to preserve the identity of unity in diversity of India, Rahul Gandhi has started the yatra".

"There were deep discussions on many subjects, the meeting started with recitation of 'Vande Mataram', after which the heads addressed the members," the statement said.

Programmes like 'Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo', 'Youth Connect Programme', 'Ek Booth Paanch Youth', and election management programmes were discussed.

The Congress' show of strength was on display in the national capital on Saturday as Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP for its "politics of fear and hatred".

The "real India" stands for love and amity and not hatred, the former Congress chief said as the yatra, on its 108th day, entered Delhi from Haryana through Badarpur and passed the busy Mathura Road, Ashram, India Gate, ITO and culminated outside the Red Fort -- the entire stretch dotted with party flags and posters.

The IYC further said: "The country's declining economy, rising inflation and unemployment, hatred and violence and other problems were also discussed, and the future strategy was decided".

Srinivas BV said the organisation had resolved to take this issue to the masses and the youth and it is "ignoring the BJP and the central government, who fear their popularity and are writing letters on the pretext of the COVID-19 protocols".

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The yatra will resume on January 3 from Uttar Pradesh, then again head to Haryana in the second phase and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

