India News | Indian Youth Congress Urges Volunteers to Step Up Amid Rising Border Tensions

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday appealed to its members across the country to mobilise for humanitarian aid and emergency support in the border regions.

In an official statement, the IYC said India is "standing at a critical juncture" as security threats mount along the borders.

"While our brave soldiers face the enemy with unmatched courage and protect our borders, our responsibility begins within the borders --? to serve people, to stand by those in need, and to rise as true volunteers of humanity," the statement read.

The Congress youth wing announced the launch of #SOSIYC Relief Camps in various border districts to aid civilians affected by the crisis.

It urged all state and district units to swiftly mobilise resources, compile databases of volunteers, and remain connected for effective coordination.

Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the IYC said it aims to go beyond protest politics, focusing instead on service, compassion and courage.

"We appeal to each and every Youth Congress worker to be ready to donate blood, assist in medical emergencies, provide logistical support, or help wherever and however needed," the statement added.

Emphasising the role of youth volunteers, the IYC urged its cadre to transport patients, arrange emergency supplies and stand with displaced families.

"This is our moment not to raise slogans but to raise humanity," it said.

