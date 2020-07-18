New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India's total count of COVID-19 cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday with an increase of 34,884 new cases.

The death toll has gone up to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases and 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

The recovery rate is 63 per cent. The last 24 hours saw 17,994 COVID-19 patients recovering and the difference between recovered and active cases is progressively growing and stands at 2,95,059 today, the Ministry said in a release.

The country had seen 34,956 cases and 687 deaths on Friday.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state. With a single-day spike of 8,348 new COVID-19 cases, the total count of coronavirus patients in the state reached 3,00,937 on Friday. There are 1,65,663 recovered patients in the state.

This is the fourth time that the number of single-day cases has crossed 8,000 in the state. With the virus claiming 144 lives on Saturday, the death toll has increased to 11,596.

In Tamil Nadu, the total count has gone to 1,60,907 cases including 47,782 active cases and 2,315 deaths due to the virus. Madurai stands fourth in terms of mortality rate due to COVID-19 with 138 deaths as on July 17.

In Delhi, the number of COVID-19 recovered cases has crossed one lakh. A total of 1,973 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,01,274. The recovery rate now stands at 83.29 per cent.

The cumulative count of coronavirus patients stands at 1,21,582 cases in the national capital including 16,711 active cases.

Karnataka reported 4,537 new cases and 93 deaths on Saturday. The state has reported a total of 59,652 COVID-19 cases including 36,631 active cases and 1,240 deaths.

Gujarat added nearly 950 new COVID cases on Friday, 234 of which were reported from Surat and another 184 from Ahmedabad. The state's count has reached 46,449. Testing continues to be on the rise, with over 12,800 samples taken in a 24-hour cycle, with Ahmedabad testing nearly 3,000 samples on Friday.

Kerala's COVID-19 count stands at 11,066 coronavirus cases after 791 new cases were reported. At present, 6,029 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease. State Health Minister said that the Government has decided on a fixed rate for test and treatment after discussions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh reached 1421 on Saturday. The count includes 381 active cases, 1014 recoveries and nine deaths.

In Rajasthan 20,626 of the total reported cases have been cured. The state has reported a total of 27,786 cases and the death toll is 546.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing per million for India to 9734.6. (ANI)

