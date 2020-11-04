New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India's coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases.

With 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total cured cases in the country are now at 76,56,478. As many as 514 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 1,23,611.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested up to November 3. Over 12 lakh samples for coronavirus were tested yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national coronavirus recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent and case fatality rate dropped to 1.49 per cent.

There are 84,826 active cases in Kerala with 3,64,745 and 1,559 deaths so far.

A total of 5,505 new COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 16,98,198 including 15,40,005 recoveries and 44,548 deaths. Active cases is at 1,12,912.

As many as 3,987 cases and 55 deaths were reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 3,89,576 including 36,246 active cases, 3,46,262 discharges and 7,068 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,477 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,33,208. There are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,744.

Telangana has recorded 1,637 new COVID-19 cases, 1,273 recoveries, and six deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,44,143 including 2,24,686 recoveries, 1,357 deaths, and 18,100 active cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,842 new COVID cases, 5,797 recoveries, and 51 deaths recorded in Delhi today, taking the total cases to 4,09,938 including 3,65,866 recoveries, 37,369 active case and 6,703 deaths in the national capital.

A total of 1,952 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths and 1,161 discharges reported in Haryana today, taking the total cases at 1,74,082 including 14,110 active cases, 1,58,136 discharges and 1,836 deaths.

Punjab has reported 527 new cases and 14 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,313 including 1,26,583 discharges, 4,471 active cases and 4,259 deaths in the state. (ANI)

