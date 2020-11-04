Nirmali vidhan sabha segment, located in Supaul district of Bihar, is one of the constituencies that will go to polls in third phase of assembly elections 2020. As per the Election Commission schedule, voting will be held on November 7, and the results are expected to be declared on November 10 when the counting of votes will take place.

Nirmali is among the 78 constituencies that will be contested in the third and final round of elections. In the last two assembly polls, the seat has been dominantly won and retained by Janata Dal (United) leader Aniruddha Prasad Yadav. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

In this round of elections, Nirmali witnesses a contest between archrivals Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). While the JD(U) has retained sitting MLA Aniruddha Yadav, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party had fielded Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav as its candidate.

The assembly elections in Bihar was the first major polling exercise in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. The Opposition parties have attempted to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the migrant crisis -- which analysts have described as a major poll issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).