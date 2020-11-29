New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696.

Today is the 22nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,95,03,803 samples have been tested up to November 28, of which 12,83,449 samples were tested yesterday.

As many as 4,906 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, marginally less than yesterday's 4,998, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,66,648, according to the Delhi health department.

In a health bulletin released Sunday evening, the Delhi health department informed that a total of 64,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative positivity rate in the national capital to 9.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, 6,325 COVID-19 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated from Delhi on Sunday, while another 68 people died due to the virus. So far, a total of 9,066 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 35,091 active cases in the national capital while 5,22,491 people have recovered and were discharged, or have migrated from Delhi.

Kerala reports 5,643 new cases of the infection today. There are 64,589 active cases in the state as of now while 5,32,658 recoveries were reported so far.

Andhra Pradesh reported 620 new cases of the pathogen today. A total of 3,787 recoveries and seven deaths took the active case tally to 8,67,683 while total recoveries stood at 8,52,298 and the death toll reached 6,988 in the state.

Mumbai recorded 940 new cases of coronavirus, 515 recoveries and 18 deaths today. Total cases rose to 2,82,814 including 2,55,860 recoveries and 10,791 deaths. Active cases stood at 13,157 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,544 new cases, 4,362 recoveries and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 18,20,059, recoveries reached 16,80,926 and current active cases stood at 90,997. The death toll reached 47,071 on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 1,471 discharges, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases stood at 7,80,505 while discharges reached 7,57,750 and the death toll stood at 11,703. There are 11,052 active cases of the virus as of now.

Punjab reported 741 new cases of the virus, 664 discharges and 15 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,51,538, including 1,38,870 recoveries and 4,780 deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 7,888. (ANI)

