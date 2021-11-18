New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 115 crore mark, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday evening.

The Health Minister also lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!"

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning said that more than 128 crores (1,28,49,86,340) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)

