New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 192.52 (1,92,52,70,955) crores on Tuesday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.30 Cr (3,30,30,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,45,07,116 with the second dose of COVID vaccine.

According to the Ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,06,595 have received the first dose, 1,00,35,344 have received the second vaccine dose and 51,36,312 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,18,391 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,75,713 with the second dose and 84,59,229 with the precaution doses.

A total of 55,69,01,963 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 48,77,63,523 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 6,29,188 precaution doses as in the age group 18-44 years.

Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,32,04,546 have received the first dose, 19,03,33,465 have received the second dose and 12,13,929 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,70,59,147 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,86,75,559 as second and 1,77,09,427 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

In the age group 15-18 years, 5,92,29,834 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,49,81,100 doses as the second dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,675 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 14,841. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.41 per cent.

A total of 1,635 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,00,737.

The country also reported 31 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,490. (ANI)

