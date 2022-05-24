Realme Narzo 50 5G is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it is available for its first sale via Amazon India and Realme India's official website. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 2,000 discount via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 11,050 off via exchange deals. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G & Narzo 50 5G Launched in India.

Realme Narzo 50 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the Narzo 50 5G comes with a 48MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera.

The #realmenarzo50 5G is here! Drop a comment using #Mighty5GGameOn if you can't wait to check it out💥 First Sale at 12 PM Today on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @amazonIN. Know more: https://t.co/cAPXKAAyqL pic.twitter.com/Zj9lkssgF8 — realme (@realmeIndia) May 24, 2022

The handset runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

