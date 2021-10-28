New Delhi, October 28: With the administration of 49,09,254 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 104.04 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per provisional reports till 7 am today, 1,04,04,99,873 doses have been administered through 1,03,62,667 sessions.

Meanwhile, the country reported 16,156 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload is presently at 1,60,989 which is the lowest in 243 days, while the active cases presently constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,90,900 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.44 Cr (60,44,98,405) cumulative tests.

