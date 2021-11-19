New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 115.73 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115.73 Crore (115,73,24,921) today. More than 46 lakh (46,31,286) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," read a release issued by the health ministry.

As per the release, 76,19,14,946 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 39,54,09,975 people have received their second dose so far.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,26,620. The active cases now account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 12,789 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,97,921. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The country also reported 459 deaths during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

