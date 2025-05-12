New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India's decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack through 'Operation Sindoor', ensuring a firm and strategic retaliation against terrorism while maintaining moral and legal integrity, sources said.

The operation, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, has been lauded as a testament to PM Modi's leadership in delivering a befitting reply to the attack that killed 26 civilians.

Despite being on a prescheduled foreign tour to Saudi Arabia during the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Modi immediately took command, orchestrating a well-planned response.

Acting with patience and vision, he resisted pressure for an immediate reaction, ensuring that India's actions were unpredictable yet precise.

On the day of the strike, while public consensus demanded revenge, Modi adopted a strategic approach, preventing Pakistan and terror groups from preempting India's moves. The operation's focus on terror targets alone, sparing civilian infrastructure, drew praise from opposition leader P Chidambaram, who commended Modi for adopting a precise military strategy limited to nine specific terror facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), without targeting Pakistan's military and civilian infrastructure.

Throughout the operation, PM Modi remained steadfast in his focus on combating terrorism, which has garnered India significant international support.

His balanced approach ensured that India's military actions targeted only terrorist organisations or Pakistani military establishments, avoiding any strikes on Pakistani civilians despite repeated provocations.

Over the past few days, India's counteractions, including the destruction of Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore and strikes on 11 air bases like Bholari and Jacobabad on May 9 and May 10, have been conditional responses to Pakistan's aggression, such as drone attacks on Indian cities and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

A historic step under PM Modi's leadership was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, addressing long-standing concerns over its imbalance. This move not only imposes significant economic costs on Pakistan but also benefits India by enabling new reservoirs to boost irrigation and hydropower.

PM Modi also introduced a new doctrine, stating that any future terrorist attacks would be considered acts of war, effectively ending the notion that terrorists and their supporters are separate entities. This has set a clear direction for India's future responses to terrorism.

The response to the Pahalgam attack by PM Modi will be remembered as a sensible and principled stance, with every action taken legally and morally. (ANI)

