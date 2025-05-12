Navi Mumbai, May 12: Navi Mumbai is set to experience a 24-hour water supply shutdown from noon on May 14 to 12 noon on May 15, as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertakes essential repair work on the Morbe main water pipeline. The pipeline, which connects the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to the city, has been plagued with repeated leakages, particularly near Agroli Bridge and below Chikhale village. Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 10-Hour Water Supply Disruption on March 6 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

As a result, the NMMC has initiated the second phase of the pipeline replacement project to resolve these issues. The disruption will affect key areas across the city, leaving residents without water for an extended period. The civic body has urged the public to store water in advance and use it sparingly during this time. Scroll below to check the list of affected places that will face the water cut on May 14-15. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst Causes Water Cut: Water Supply to Kharghar, Kamothe and Other Areas Suspended for 24 Hours After Morbe Dam Pipeline Bursts Near Marble Market; Video Surfaces.

List of Affected Areas:

Belapur Nerul Vashi Turbhe Sanpada Koparkhairane Ghansoli Airoli

Additionally, the water supply will also be impacted in the CIDCO-managed areas of Kharghar and Kamothe. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has urged residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the outage. While the water supply will resume after the 24-hour period, it may remain low in pressure for some time. NMMC has requested public cooperation to ensure the smooth completion of the essential repair work on the Morbe pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).