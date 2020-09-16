Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday announced that India's first-ever COVID Modular ICU Unit will start functioning in the next 10 days at the KC General Hospital at Malleshwaram.

"The new unit comprises of an ICU with 50 beds which have been made using of containers of goods vehicles and ships, and a remote ICU of 50 beds set up in the IPP building located in the hospital premises," Narayana said during his visit to the hospital to inspect the units.

A Bengaluru based company known for developing surgery units and clean rooms has developed this modular ICU.

"This modular ICU unit has been established with the funds generously donated by 11 donors. This set up would help to resolve the shortage of ICU systems of the hospital. Liquid oxygen has been facilitated to all the patients who will be put on ventilators. State of the art monitors will also be installed on each ventilator, now that the government has also given its approval," he added.

Calling it a 'novel' concept, the Deputy chief minister further said that each ICU could be easily carried from one place to another and the maintenance of the unit was easy and adaptable to any sort of climate.

"This has oxygen supply and air condition facilities along with a camera and other features that are essential to enable online treatment. This also includes pure air, sewage, and water facilities. This novel concept of creating an ICU by making use of the containers is in itself a very innovative idea. This ICU module is a testimony to the creativity of our researchers and experts". (ANI)

