Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The trial run of India's first urban public transport ropeway began on Thursday in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Development Authority Vice President Pulkit Garg highlighted that the 3.8 km corridor will feature five stations equipped with spacious waiting areas and passenger-friendly facilities, with the entire project designed as eco-friendly infrastructure. Built at a cost of Rs 815 crore, including 15 years of operation and maintenance, the ropeway will have 148 gondolas capable of carrying nearly one lakh passengers daily.

"...The Operation and Maintenance for 15 years are part of the project cost...Everyone here is very excited about this...This is entirely a green infrastructure...There is a 3.8 km long corridor which will have 5 stations....At all these stations, various facilities will be available for the comfort of passengers...Large waiting and holding areas are also being constructed at all stations...Including the operation of 15 years, and other features, the project cost is Rs. 815 Crore...There are 3 levels of rescue systems in this...," he said.

He further added that a ropeway construction is being undertaken by NHLML (National Highway Logistics Management Limited), a sister organisation of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India). "It falls under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways...There will be 148 gondolas with a capacity of almost 1 Lakh people running every day...A very visionary project is coming to Varanasi...I appeal to everyone to use this in a responsible manner...," he said.

Earlier, in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2023-24, special attention was given towards the enhancement of rail and ropeway connectivity in the state.

Special priority was given to India's first ropeway project for public transportation in Varanasi. The Yogi government's budget laid emphasis on infrastructure facilities in all development authorities of the state, including Lucknow and urban areas. Under this, a provision of Rs 150 crore was proposed to develop a ropeway service in Varanasi and other cities. (ANI)

