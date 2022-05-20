Pune, May 20 (PTI) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday that in the last eight years, India's stature has grown and it is no longer a weak country.

He was speaking before a gathering of BJP workers during a visit to the city.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Referring briefly to the ongoing stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh, he said if full information about the valour shown by Indian soldiers was given, it will make every Indian proud.

The country was also endeavouring to end its dependance on foreign countries for military hardware, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

"The stature of India, the reputation of the country has increased immensely in the last eight years. Earlier, whenever India spoke at international forums, nobody took it seriously, but today when India speaks at any global forum, the entire world listens," Singh said.

India evacuated its citizens stranded abroad quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and also brought back its students safely when the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, the senior BJP leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature is such that he could ask Russia's President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing of Ukrainian cities "till our students were evacuated to safety," the Union minister added.

"We used to purchase arms and ammunition, tanks, missiles from other countries in the past, but now I have issued a list of over 300 items (and directed) that after a certain date, these items will not be imported but manufactured internally," he said.

India is now in the group of top 25 countries exporting arms and ammunition, Singh said.

"Indo-China! Stand-offs! I will not say much....The kind of valour and courage our soldiers have shown, I would like to say that if complete information is given, every Indian will feel extremely proud. Such is the heroic performance of our soldiers," he said.

India was no longer a weak country but has become a powerful nation, he said, adding, "we will not trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we will not spare them."

India is not seeking power to trouble others as its tradition preaches the principle of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the planet is one family), the Union minister further said.

He also said that BJP workers should not forget that they are part of the world's biggest political party, which increases their responsibility to society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)